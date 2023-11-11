Bangladesh tourist hub Cox’s Bazar enters railway era

The first rail link to Cox’s Bazar has opened alongside a spectacular station in the beach city, fulfilling a dream of district residents and tourists in other parts of the country.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the 102 km-long single line dual gauge railway from Chattogram’s Dohazari to Cox’s Bazar at the eye-catching seashell-shaped station in Jhilongja on Saturday amid much fanfare.

Highlighting the significance of establishing a rail link to Cox's Bazar, Hasina noted that the project represents the realisation of a longstanding dream for the people in the region.

"Our vision is for people to travel from northern Bangladesh, including places like Panchagarh, to Cox's Bazar by train. Connectivity is crucial, and we envision trains arriving not only from the north but also from Rajshahi, Khulna, and the Sundarbans," she said during the inauguration ceremony.