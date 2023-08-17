Ex-editors Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur convicted of plot to kill PM’s son Joy, jailed for 7 years

A Dhaka court has sentenced former newspaper editors Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman and three others to seven years in jail over a plot to abduct and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son.

The other convicts are Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha, a pro-BNP organisation, his son Rizve Ahmed Caesar, and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a businessman living in the United States.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor handed down the verdict on two counts of charges on Thursday.