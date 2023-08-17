    বাংলা

    Ex-editors Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur convicted of plot to kill PM’s son Joy, jailed for 7 years

    The other convicts are BNP loyalist Mohammad Ullah Mamun, his son Rizve Ahmed Caesar, and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a businessman living in the US

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 August 2023, 03:11 PM
    Updated : 17 August 2023, 03:11 PM

    A Dhaka court has sentenced former newspaper editors Shafik Rehman, Mahmudur Rahman and three others to seven years in jail over a plot to abduct and kill Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s son.  

    The other convicts are Mohammad Ullah Mamun, vice-president of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha, a pro-BNP organisation, his son Rizve Ahmed Caesar, and Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, a businessman living in the United States.

    Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Asaduzzaman Noor handed down the verdict on two counts of charges on Thursday.

    Additional Public Prosecutor Md Abdur Rahman Khan said the five convicts got five years in jail and Tk 5,000 fines for plotting to abduct Joy.

    They will have to serve another month in jail if they do not pay the fines.

    They were sentenced to two more years in jail for criminal conspiracy to commit an offence. If they do not pay Tk 5,000 fines for this charge, they will be in jail for another month.

    The judge ruled that the sentences are concurrent, or they will serve the sentences at the same time, meaning the total jail term will be of five years.

