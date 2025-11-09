High Court grants bail to ex-Narayanganj mayor Selina Hayat Ivy in 5 cases

The High Court has granted bail to former Narayanganj City Corporation mayor Selina Hayat Ivy in five cases, including the murder case of a garment worker during the July Uprising protests.

The bench of Justice ASM Abdul Mobin and Justice Md Sagir Hossain made the decision on Sunday after declaring the rule involved in the cases valid.

Lawyer Sara Hossain represented Ivy at the hearing of the bail petition. Deputy Attorney General Sultana Akhter Ruby represented the state.

Ruby told bdnews24.com, "Five cases have come to our court. She has been granted bail in all of them. Of these, three are cases over murders and two are over serious injuries."

She could not say whether there are any other cases against Ivy.

Ivy’s lawyer Sara could not be reached for comment.

Garment worker Minarul Islam was shot near Adamjee on the evening of Jul 20, 2024, during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Later, when he was taken to Narayanganj Hospital, doctors declared him dead.

On Sept 23 of that year, Minarul's brother Nazmul Haque filed a murder case with Siddhirganj Police, naming 132 people including Sheikh Hasina and 300 unidentified people as suspects. The 12th accused in the case was Ivy. More cases were subsequently filed against her.

On May 9, law enforcers arrested Ivy from her home in Narayanganj city’s Paschim Deobhog. She was then produced before a court, who sent her to jail. She has been there since.