Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 11, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Woman wounds 5 girls in knife attack on Gaibandha school

The woman's family claim she is mentally unstable, police say

Woman wounds 5 girls in knife attack on Gaibandha school

Gaibandha Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Jun 2024, 07:32 PM

Updated : 11 Jun 2024, 07:32 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
UK eyes expanding scheme to pay homes to use less power
UK eyes expanding scheme to pay homes to use less power
Interest waiver for telcos: Ex-VAT commissioner accused of embezzlement
Interest waiver for telcos: Ex-VAT commissioner accused of embezzlement
Lewandowski to miss Euro clash against Netherlands
Lewandowski to miss Euro clash against Netherlands
Who are the Americans being detained in Russia?
Who are the Americans being detained in Russia?
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More