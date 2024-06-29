The family says the child died while receiving treatment at Khulna General Hospital

A Jashore child was bitten by a snake around midnight. She died in hospital in the morning

A six-year-old child has died from the bite of a venomous snake in Jashore’s Sharsha Upazila.

The child died around 9am on Saturday while receiving treatment at the Khulna 250 Bed Special General Hospital, said Mahfuza Khatun, the Sharsha health officer.

The incident occurred at Ekjhala village in Nizampur Union around midnight on Friday, said Selim Reza Bipul, the local Union Parishad chairman.

The victim was identified as Pranti Khatun, the daughter of expatriate worker Shohag Mia from the village. She was a student in first grade at the local SM Gatipara Government Primary School.

“Pranti was seated near her bed around midnight when a snake bit her hand,” said UP Chairman Selim. “Her screams caused her family to come running.”

They covered the wound and first rushed her to the Sharsha Upazila Health Complex and then to the Jashore 250 Bed Hospital for treatment, he said.

She died after she was taken to the Khulna hospital for advanced treatment.

Dr Mahfuza Khatun said, “Previously, there was no treatment for snakebite patients here. Currently, we have facilities to treat two such patients. However, after considering her condition, she was sent to the Jashore Sadar hospital for treatment.”

The incident is very unfortunate, Chairman Selim says. The death has led to grief among locals and anxiety about snake bites.

He urged people to be aware of the danger as there are now more snakes in the area.