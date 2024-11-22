US delegation on labour affairs arrives in Dhaka

They will meet government representatives, garment manufacturers and labour union leaders with the aim of fostering economic resilience and stability

A US delegation led by Kelly M Fay Rodriguez, special representative for International Labor Affairs at the Department of State, has arrived in Dhaka for a four-day visit.

The group, which also includes Thea Lee, deputy under secretary at the US Department of Labor, aims to support Bangladesh in fostering economic resilience, stability, growth, and the creation of 'meaningful' and 'quality' employment opportunities, according to a statement by the State Department.

During their visit, the delegation is scheduled to meet with representatives from the interim government, private sector garment manufacturers, and labour union leaders.

Upon arrival, they held discussions with the labour rights organisation Solidarity Center and representatives of the International Labour Organization.

The statement further mentioned that the delegation will explore ways to strengthen Bangladesh’s economy, democracy, and labour force, particularly focusing on collaborations with American companies investing in the garment sector and insights from global labour experts.

The State Department emphasised that the visit reflects the US’ commitment to advancing economic development, internationally recognised labour standards, promoting sustainable growth, and ensuring shared prosperity on a broad scale.