NCP leaders among 3 assaulted in Ishwarganj

Three people, including two leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP), have been beaten up as they attempted to form a human chain at Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex in Mymensingh, alleging “irregularities, corruption, broker misconduct, and syndicates”.

Police arrested one person from the area during the incident from outside Ishwarganj Upazila Health Complex around 12:30pm on Wednesday.

The injured are NCP's Ishwarganj Upazila branch Chief Coordinator Md Mozammel Haque, Mymensingh district NCP Organiser Masum Billah, and Chhatra Shibir activist Shihab Uddin.

Among them, Mozammel has been sent to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital (MMCH) for treatment.

Students Against Discrimination leaders Hasanur Rahman Sajib and Mohaiminul Islam Shihab said when members of the public, regardless of political affiliation, went to form a human chain against “corruption, irregularities, brokers” and “syndicates in the hospital”, a broker gang, along with “some hospital workers”, ambushed the NCP leaders and activists.

Condemning the attack, they said: “The culprits must be identified and brought to justice immediately. Otherwise, strict action will be announced.”

Ishwarganj Police chief Md Obaidur Rahman said, “When they went to form a human chain in front of the hospital, the crowd present beat up a few people and injured them. One of them has been sent to the hospital.”

He said one person has been arrested after seeing the CCTV footage of the hospital. Further legal action will be taken in view of the complaint.

Ishwarganj Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Md Zakir Hossain said, “I am not aware of the incident that took place outside the hospital regarding the human chain.

“Suddenly, news came that there was a commotion outside. I learned through the office staff that the people who came to form the human chain were resisted by locals.

“Later, when I informed the UNO and OC [officer-in-charge], they came and tried to resolve the matter.”