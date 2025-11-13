Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

November 13, 2025

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

NCP leaders among 3 assaulted in Ishwarganj

NCP Ishwarganj branch chief coordinator has been sent to MMCH for treatment

NCP leaders beaten up in Ishwarganj

Mymensingh Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 13 Nov 2025, 12:37 AM

Updated : 13 Nov 2025, 12:37 AM

Related Stories
Petrol bombs hurled at Preparatory School in Mohammadpur
Petrol bombs hurled at Preparatory School in Mohammadpur
London councillors’ Bangladesh run leaves UK minister ‘appalled’
London councillors’ Bangladesh run leaves UK minister ‘appalled’
Police pickup burns in Ramna, microbus catches fire in Uttara
Police pickup burns in Ramna, microbus catches fire in Uttara
Man to die for abduction, murder of madrasa student
Man to die for abduction, murder of madrasa student
Read More
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
EC talks: Poll schedule in focus as parties eye clarity
Democratic states leak drivers’ data to ICE: officials
Democratic states leak drivers’ data to ICE: officials
Pakistan parliament approves more powers for army chief
Pakistan parliament approves more powers for army chief
US House to vote on deal ending historic shutdown
US House to vote on deal ending historic shutdown
Read More
Opinion

Julian Francis

Remembering the great Bhola cyclone
Remembering the great Bhola cyclone

Anatul Fateh

The Defection
The Defection

Biswadip Das

19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media
19 and counting: The price of independence in Bangladesh’s media

Syed Badrul Ahsan

The media are keepers of public conscience
The media are keepers of public conscience
Read More