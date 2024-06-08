Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 08, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Two Bangladesh police officers facing punishment for ‘leaking sensitive data’

They are accused of selling the data, such as NID details and phone call records, online

2 cops facing punishment for ‘leaking sensitive info’

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 08 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM

Updated : 08 Jun 2024, 12:41 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House
Pro-Palestinian protesters to surround White House
Hasina off to Delhi to join Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
Hasina off to Delhi to join Modi’s oath-taking ceremony
Mexican fashion designer recycles election ads into tote bags
Mexican fashion designer recycles election ads into tote bags
Bangladesh kick off T20 World Cup campaign with win
Bangladesh kick off T20 World Cup campaign with win
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More