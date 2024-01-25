Bangladesh food minister says illegal rice hoarders will be jailed

Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has warned that illegal rice hoarding will result in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

Irrespective of their political connections or family status, no one will be exempt from prosecution for illicitly stockpiling the staple to manipulate prices, he said on Thursday.

“Some rogue traders raised the prices of rice during the election. The authorities are on the hunt for them. Monitoring across the country has been intensified.”