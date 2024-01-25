    বাংলা

    Bangladesh food minister says illegal rice hoarders will be jailed

    Authorities are already on the hunt for illegal hoarders, and strict monitoring measures are in place across the country, he says

    Rajshahi Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Jan 2024, 11:08 AM
    Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder has warned that illegal rice hoarding will result in severe penalties, including fines and imprisonment.

    Irrespective of their political connections or family status, no one will be exempt from prosecution for illicitly stockpiling the staple to manipulate prices, he said on Thursday.

    “Some rogue traders raised the prices of rice during the election. The authorities are on the hunt for them. Monitoring across the country has been intensified.”

    On whether rice prices would be raised, he said: “None of the traders’ reasonings for raising prices are acceptable. The prime minister gave strict orders [to keep prices steady].”

    Additionally, rice sold at mill gates must now include labels specifying both the manufacturing date and the price in line with government regulations, Majumder added.

    He further emphasised that only those with a valid food grain licence are permitted to engage in the rice trade.

