As Cyclone Mocha takes aim at Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh preparing to protect Rohingya refugees

Nearly 1 million Rohingya who fled persecution and brutal military crackdown in Myanmar to take refuge in Bangladesh are at risk of losing their shelters made of bamboo, and tin and polythene sheets as they are on the potential path of a huge storm brewing over the Bay of Bengal.

As the Cyclone Mocha takes aim at Cox’s Bazar, authorities in Bangladesh have scrambled to save the locals, as well as the refugees, from the damage expected to be caused by the storm, which will hit the coasts as a “superstorm” with a wind speed of 180-220 kilometres per hour on Sunday afternoon.