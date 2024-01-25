    বাংলা

    RAB arrests three ARSA members, seizes arms cache in Cox's Bazar

    The RAB busted a hideout of the insurgent group following intelligence about militants operating out of the hills near a Rohingya camp in Ukhia

    The Rapid Action Battalion has busted a hideout of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, in Cox's Bazar's.

    In a raid conducted on Wednesday, law enforcers arrested three members of the group and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammo from the hideout, according to Lt Col HM Sajjad Hossain, commander of the RAB-15 Cox's Bazar Battalion.

    However, the identities of arrestees were not immediately available.

    Hossain said that the operation was initiated following intelligence about militants operating out of the hills near Rohingya Camp No. 20. The RAB team encircled the area, and after a prolonged effort, detained three people while others managed to escape.

    "Upon searching the hideout, we discovered 14 locally-made guns and over 50 rounds of ammunition," he said.

    The ARSA members had been using the hideout as a base for various criminal activities, including efforts to exert control over the nearby Rohingya camp, according to the RAB official.

    The RAB will provide further details about the raid later on Thursday, he said.

