Bangabandhu's assassination plunged Bangladesh into the darkest period of its history, academic says

Dr Mashiur Rahman, economic affairs adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had designs on undermining the independent Bangladesh government.

"The evidence is provided by Rehman Sobhan. Ziaur Rahman wanted to meet Rehman Sobhan around the same time. Rehman Sobhan was working late in his office and Ziaur Rahman came to meet him. In the course of their discussion, Ziaur Rahman told him he had known that Rehman Sobhan and other members would leave the planning commission," he said.

To back up his claim, Mashiur gave another example where the army exhibited his pro-Pakistan sentiment during Zia’s tenure.

"Incidentally, when Bangabandhu was still the prime minister, there was a case involving the uniform of the army. And the decision was made to import textile materials from India. The defence establishment's response was that India's textile material was of inferior quality -- that India’s army uniform was of inferior quality and in Pakistan, the textile material for the uniform was of much better quality. They claimed it would impact adversely the morale of the army. It is very funny. It indicates the kinds of aspirations that the military establishment entertained."

"If you link it with Ziaur Rahman's posture on smuggling, you will find that there was an attempt to discredit, as you put it very nicely, the administration, but also to call into question the relationship with India," he added.

He also warned that those who conspired against Bangabandhu were still around.