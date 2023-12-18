Mild cold wave sweeps over Tetulia, but temperatures to rise in a few days

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Tetulia but the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts a diminishing of the winter chill in the coming days.
A mild cold wave occurs when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius.
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia Upazila in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.
“The intensity of the winter cold has been decreasing in Dhaka over the past few days. The lowest temperature was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with the highest at 26.7 degrees Celsius."
“Night and day temperatures may remain nearly unchanged over the country for the next two days. Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during late night till morning,” meteorologist Abdur Rahman Khan said.
The temperature is likely to rise in the next five days, according to the weather forecast.