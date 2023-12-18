Mild cold wave sweeps over Tetulia, but temperatures to rise in a few days

A mild cold wave is sweeping over Tetulia but the Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecasts a diminishing of the winter chill in the coming days.

A mild cold wave occurs when the mercury lies between 8-10 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 9.7 degrees Celsius in Panchagarh's Tetulia Upazila in the past 24 hours. The highest temperature was recorded at 30.7 degrees Celsius in Teknaf.