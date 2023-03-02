Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Sunamganj’s Chhatak

A clash between the residents of two villages over a TikTok video has left one man dead and 50 others injured in Sunamganj’s Chhatak Upazila.
The clash took place between the residents of Bashkhola and Muktirgaon villages at Surma Bridge's Goal Chattar area from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Wednesday, said Ranjoy Chandra Mallik, ASP (Chhatak Circle), Sunamganj.
The dead man has been identified as Saiful Islam, 35, a resident of Muktirgaon village.
After being informed of the scuffle, the law enforcers rushed to the scene and fired blank shots and rubber bullets to bring the situation under control. Several people were also arrested at the scene.
A group of youths from Bashkhola village obstructed and acted badly with two girls and several others from Muktirgaon during the recording of a TikTok video. Mamun, a resident of Muktirgaon village, was stabbed following the dispute, according to witnesses.
After hearing the news, a group of Muktirgaon residents rushed to Bashkhola carrying makeshift weapons. Another group of Bashkhola residents became in the scuffle with sharp weapons. Several shops, a pick-up van and a motorcycle were vandalised during the clash.
Saiful was critically injured in the clash and rushed to Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital, where the doctor declared him dead.
At least 50 people suffered injuries in the four-hour-long clash. They are receiving treatment at different hospitals, Mallik said, adding that efforts are underway to start a case over the incident.
The situation is stable now and additional law enforcers have been deployed to the area, said Ripon Kumar Modak, additional SP (Crime), Sunamganj.