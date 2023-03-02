Man dies in clash over TikTok video in Sunamganj’s Chhatak

A clash between the residents of two villages over a TikTok video has left one man dead and 50 others injured in Sunamganj’s Chhatak Upazila.

The clash took place between the residents of Bashkhola and Muktirgaon villages at Surma Bridge's Goal Chattar area from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm on Wednesday, said Ranjoy Chandra Mallik, ASP (Chhatak Circle), ‍Sunamganj.

The dead man has been identified as Saiful Islam, 35, a resident of Muktirgaon village.