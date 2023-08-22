4 doctors arrested in Khulna over medical college admission questions leak

Police have arrested four doctors as part of an investigation into widespread question paper leaks in medical college admission tests over years.

The Criminal Investigation Department of police revealed the development in a statement on Monday after their families alleged they had been picked up by law enforcers in Khulna in the past two days.

The four doctors are Luis Sourav Sarker, Sharmishtha Mandal, Nazia Mehjabin Tisha and Mustahin Hasan Lamia.

Sourav and Sharmishtha confessed to their involvement in the crime in statements given to court, police said.

Earlier, police arrested Dr Yunusuzzaman Khan Tarim, an advisor to medical college admission coaching centre Three Doctors, on Friday.

The five doctors were produced in a court that rejected their bail pleas and sent them to jail on Monday.