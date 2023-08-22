    বাংলা

    4 doctors arrested in Khulna over medical college admission questions leak

    Two of them confess to their parts in the crime in court

    Published : 21 August 2023, 08:30 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 08:30 PM

    Police have arrested four doctors as part of an investigation into widespread question paper leaks in medical college admission tests over years.

    The Criminal Investigation Department of police revealed the development in a statement on Monday after their families alleged they had been picked up by law enforcers in Khulna in the past two days.

    The four doctors are Luis Sourav Sarker, Sharmishtha Mandal, Nazia Mehjabin Tisha and Mustahin Hasan Lamia.

    Sourav and Sharmishtha confessed to their involvement in the crime in statements given to court, police said.

    Earlier, police arrested Dr Yunusuzzaman Khan Tarim, an advisor to medical college admission coaching centre Three Doctors, on Friday.

    The five doctors were produced in a court that rejected their bail pleas and sent them to jail on Monday.

    After arresting seven doctors and five others last week, police said thousands of students cheated their way into medical schools with leaked question papers over the span of 16 years.

    These students paid the question paper leak racket with more than 80 members billions of taka, police said.

    The CID unearthed the ring while investigating a case started in July 2020.

    They leaked the question papers at least 10 times between 2001 and 2017 in the name of private tutoring and giving lessons at private coaching centres, according to the CID.

    The arrestees named more than 100 students who got admitted by using leaked question papers, said CID chief Mohammad Ali.

    Many of these students got the MBBS degree and became doctors, he said.

