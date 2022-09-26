Inconsolable families demand quick recovery of bodies still missing in Panchagarh boat capsize

Mourning family members and relatives of the victims of a deadly boat capsize who have been waiting on the banks of the Korotoa river in Panchagarh have demanded that the authorities recover the bodies of their missing loved ones as soon as possible.

Authorities believe some bodies may have washed away to the adjacent rivers by the strong current or may have been stuck in some pockets of the stony riverbed.

“The rescue efforts are being delayed due to these factors,” said Sujoy Kumar Roy, chief of Panchagarh's Boda Police station.

Witnesses said the boat with at least 150 people on board capsized on Sunday. The travellers were heading to a temple for the Mahalaya festival ahead of Durga Puja.

At least 50 bodies have been recovered so far by joint efforts of the divers of the Fire Service and Civil Defence and volunteers. At least 34 victims are still missing. Diving teams from Rajshahi, Rangpur and Kurigram have joined the rescue operation.

The divers, while filing this report on Monday evening, stretched their search areas to downstream of the river as well.