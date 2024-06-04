What happens if ex-IGP Benazir does not turn up at ACC to face graft allegations

The agency has asked him to appear at its headquarters for his statement on graft allegations on Jun 6

Former police chief Benazir Ahmed may request additional time should he fail to present himself at the Anti-Corruption Commission or ACC to address graft allegations on the designated day.

In that case, the ACC may grant him another 15 days, ACC Commissioner Md Jahurtul Haque told reporters on Tuesday.

It has been investigating the assets of the former inspector general of police and his family following media reports that he had accumulated wealth beyond means.

The national anti-graft agency on May 28 summoned Benazir to give a statement on Jun 6, with his wife and children to follow on Jun 9.

The High Court has ordered seizure of their properties and freezing of their bank accounts.

But media reports suggest the former police chief had withdrawn most of the funds from his accounts and left the country before the court passed the order.

It is unclear if Benazir is still in Bangladesh.

When questioned about the matter, ACC Commissioner Jahurul said he was unaware of the former police chief's whereabouts.

He also said the law does not specify if someone must appear before the commission when summoned.

“But they have an option to request time. The ACC has the authority to give them 15 more days.”

“If they do not turn up even after the added time, it is assumed that they don’t have anything to say. The charges can then be proved through documents, otherwise not,” he said.

Jahurul said they were doing everything necessary to examine Benazir’s assets. “Trial could proceed in the absence of an accused person.”