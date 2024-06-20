475 sacks of smuggled sugar seized in Sylhet, Netrokona

In a similar incident last Friday, police seized 200 sacks of sugar being transported on stone-laden trucks

Police have seized 475 sacks of sugar believed to have been smuggled into Bangladesh from India through the Sylhet and Netrokona borders.

The law enforcers also arrested a truck driver in the incident in Sylhet. The driver, Md Rubel Mia, is from Habiganj.

Mohammad Saiful Islam, a spokesman for Sylhet Metropolitan Police, said on Thursday that police set up a check post on the Sylhet-Tamabil Highway on Wednesday to search vehicles.

But driver Rubel tried to flee with the truck when police signalled him to stop.

Police then chased and detained him. The sugar was found hidden below stones on the truck.

Police started a case under the Special Powers Act on Wednesday night over the incident.

The 275 sacks on the truck contain a total of 13,475 kilograms of sugar worth over Tk 1.6 million in line with the current market price, Saiful said.

In Netrokona, a truck carrying 200 sacks of sugar was seized on Wednesday night.

Kalmakanda Police Station chief Mohammad Lutful Haque said police searched suspicious vehicles, acting on a tip-off, and found the sugar on the truck on Stadium Road.

The driver left the truck and fled the scene after sensing police presence. Police started a case under the Special Powers Act.

In a similar incident on Jun 14, police seized 200 sacks of sugar being transported on stone-laden trucks on the same route. Two suspects were arrested at that time.