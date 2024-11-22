Beximco, Ha-Meem Group workers continue protest over salary arrears

Around 40,000 Beximco workers have not received October salaries, say industrial police

Workers from Beximco Industrial Park in Gazipur have been blocking the Chandra-Nabinagar highway for six days, demanding payment of overdue salaries.

The protest, which started last Saturday, escalated on Thursday as workers continued to block the road.

At the same time, employees of Ha-meem Group’s ‘That's It Knitwear’ factory in Jirani also resumed their demonstration over a 12-point charter of demand, including unpaid wages.

Although army personnel attempted to mediate and resolve the situation by engaging in discussions with the workers, the talks failed to yield results.

As a result, the workers resumed their protest on the Chandra-Nabinagar road in Jirani on Thursday morning.

Law enforcement and troops were stationed nearby to maintain order.

According to Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of police for the Gazipur Industrial Zone, the Ha-Meem Group’s workers agreed to leave by 2pm and Beximco workers left the road by 7pm after being assured that their salaries would be paid by Sunday.

Earlier during the protest, Beximco worker one Ashraful said: “The police and army promised several times over payment of the salaries, but they have failed to follow through. Therefore, we will continue the road blockade until we get paid.”

Around 40,000 workers at Beximco Industrial Park are yet to receive their October salaries, according to industrial police.

While some auto-rickshaws were operating during the blockade on earlier days, they ceased service from Thursday morning, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.