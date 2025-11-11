Two children drown in pond in Mymensingh

Two children have drowned in Dhobaura Upazila of Mymensingh.

The incident occurred in Kashipur village on Tuesday afternoon, Dhobaura Police chief Al Mamun Sarkar said.

The dead are Samia, 9, and Jihad, 8, both identified with single names. Jihad was visiting his grandparents.

Police and relatives said the children went to bathe in a pond near Samia’s house in the afternoon.

Suddenly, people nearby saw the two children floating in the water, rescued them, and took them to Dhobaura Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared them dead.

Officer Mamun said the children's relatives took them home from the hospital. Police have been sent to the spot. Further action will be taken after talking to the family.