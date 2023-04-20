Bangladesh accuses Pakistan of falsification about exhibition at UN on genocide

The foreign ministry has said Pakistan falsified about Bangladesh’s exhibition at the United Nations on the genocide during the 1971 Liberation War.

The ministry in a statement on Thursday said the Bangladesh mission at the UN organised the exhibition at the global body's headquarters in New York with its full support and following all its rules to mark National Genocide Day.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen visited the three-day exhibition along with foreign ambassadors and diplomats, expatriate Bangladeshis and freedom fighters on Mar 29.