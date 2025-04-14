Home +
April 14, 2025

Society, not just the state, must fight discontent, says Chhayanaut on Pohela Boishakh

“If we maintain the unimpeded journey of culture in our hearts, a bright future of liberation can be achieved.”

Staff Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 Apr 2025, 10:58 AM

Updated : 14 Apr 2025, 10:58 AM

