“If we maintain the unimpeded journey of culture in our hearts, a bright future of liberation can be achieved.”

Society, not just the state, must fight discontent, says Chhayanaut on Pohela Boishakh

On Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year 1432, cultural organisation Chhayanaut has sent a message that if everyone holds the ideals of preserving history and tradition, the fearless expression of free thought, and the unhindered journey of the existing culture, it is possible to reach a bright future of liberation.

While it is the duty of the state to address dissatisfaction and grievances, society also has a responsibility, said the organisation’s Executive President Sarwar Ali.

On Monday, Chhayanaut continued its tradition of holding a musical event at Dhaka’s Ramna Batamul on the first day of the new year -- a tradition it started amid the difficulties of Pakistani rule in the 1960s and has continued to today.

It also observed a minute of silence at the event to strongly condemn Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

The 58th annual flagship celebration began at dawn around 6:15am as Supriya Das performed a Raga Bhairavi at the Ramna Batamul.

The organisation’s theme for the new year was a call for Bengali society to walk a path of liberation -- “My liberation lies in light”.

In a written statement, Chhayanaut General Secretary Laisa Ahmed Lisa had previously expressed concern over the global decline in humanity and values, noting that Bangladesh has not remained untouched.

“Yet we do not lose hope, we do not lose direction,” Lisa said.

“We dream of holding hands, of meeting and moving forward together.”

She added, “Bengalis will awaken. The time will return when we all can share beautiful days once more. It will be worthwhile -- our mantra remains to love the people, the country, and this world.”

A chorus sang “Nuton Pran Dao, Pranshokha”, while Dipra Nishanta performed a solo rendition of “Timir Duar Kholo”.

The cultural lineup this year featured nine ensembles, 12 solo performances, and three recitations.

A total of 150 artists took the stage during the two-hour programme.

What began in the 1960s by the banks of the Ramna has since become a central feature of Bengali New Year celebrations.

Chhayanaut’s tradition of welcoming the New Year started in 1967 and has continued on the first day of Boishakh each year, save for 1971, during the Liberation War.

In recent history, the event was held virtually for two consecutive years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2001, a tragic bombing carried out by militants during Chhayanaut’s Boishakh celebration claimed 10 lives.

Security has remained tight for every celebration since.

Chhayanaut’s origins date back to 1961, when recently departed founder Sanjida Khatun, defying the opposition of the Pakistani regime, led efforts to celebrate Rabindranath Tagore’s birth centenary, eventually laying the foundation for the cultural institution.

This year’s celebration is the first time the organisation is holding the event without Sanjida, who passed away on Mar 25.

Executive President Sarwar read the Bengali New Year’s speech on behalf of the organisation.

He said, “Half a century ago, after a long journey in the pursuit of liberation, Bangladesh’s independence was achieved through immense sacrifice. Traces of that journey can be found everywhere. Its history has been recorded through Bengali art, literature, music, and other media and through various institutions.”

“This non-communal festival of the Bengali New Year has added a unique dimension to the struggle for Bengali freedom, one that is free of caste or creed. We dream of an enlightened country and society, where the people ensure peace, comfort, and security of all, breaking through the divisions of religion, ethnicity, and class, to build a tolerant society of liberal harmony.”

Sarwar said, “Even in our independent country, the liberation of Bengali humanity has seen many ups-and-downs, gone through various expectations and disappointments. Today, at the dawn of this new year, I look at the balance. On one hand we have the hopes of achieving people’s aspirations of freedom and, on the other, painful hatred and division, the inhuman degradation of women and children and relentless intolerance.”

“The state is responsible for addressing discontent, but society must also take responsibility. If everyone keeps the preservation of history and tradition, the fearless expression of free thought, and the unhindered journey of our existing culture in their hearts, a bright future of freedom will be achieved.”

Following the speech, the programme concluded with a performance of the national anthem.

The event was broadcast live from Ramna Udyan on Chhayanaut’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/@chhayanautbd) and Facebook page (facebook.com/chhayanautbd). It was also broadcast live by state-run BTV.