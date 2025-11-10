10 get life in prison for Rajbari murder

A Rajbari court has sentenced 10 people to life in prison for killing a man by slitting his throat over a family feud in Pangsha Upazila.

Rajbari Additional District and Sessions Judge Ashok Kumar delivered the verdict on Monday afternoon in the presence of eight of the suspects, said Abdul Razzak, public prosecutor.

The convicts are Miraj Mridha, Sayeed Mridha, Monirul Sheikh, Ashraful Sheikh, Ashraf Sheikh, Asad Sheikh, Dilu Mridha, Tofazzal aka Tofa, Mahatab Sheikh, and Thanda Mridha. Thanda and Miraj are absconding.

The case dossier says that Abdul Sattar Mridha was hacked to death on Eid Day, Jun 26, 2018, by his brothers and nephews over a family feud. The following day, the victim’s wife filed a murder case at the Pangsha Model Police Station.

PP Razzak said that the court also acquitted three suspects. It also fined each of the convicts Tk 20,000. A failure to pay the fine will add another three months to their prison sentences.