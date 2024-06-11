Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 13, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Bangladesh to import electricity from Nepal at Tk 8.17 per unit

India’s ‘trading margin’ for every kilowatt of power will be Rs 0.0595

Power from Nepal priced at Tk 8.17 per unit

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 11 Jun 2024, 05:40 PM

Updated : 11 Jun 2024, 05:40 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Travel ban on ex-NBR commissioner Waheeda
Travel ban on ex-NBR commissioner Waheeda
Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine
Biden to sign new security agreement with Ukraine
Myanmar Navy ship near border, ‘gunfire’ heard
Myanmar Navy ship near border, ‘gunfire’ heard
Greece closes more ancient tourist sites as heatwave persists
Greece closes more ancient tourist sites as heatwave persists
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More