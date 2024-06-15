14 Dhaka traders fined for selling sacrificial animals on streets

DSCC fines the traders a total of Tk 65,000 for selling sacrificial animals without approval

The Dhaka South City Corporation has slapped 14 traders with a total of Tk 65,000 in fines for selling sacrificial animals without approval across the city.

Its executive magistrates conducted raids in the Polashi and Malibagh intersection areas from Saturday morning to noon.

One of those executive magistrates, Md Jahangir Alam, said: "Traders started selling goats on both sides of the Polashi intersection without approval. We are conducting raids across various locations in South City Corporation.”

“Fines have been collected from traders on both sides of Polashi intersection.”

Inspector Al Amin of the Nilkhet Police Outpost said, "Under strict orders from the police commissioner, no makeshift animal markets are allowed on the streets. It's my duty to prevent unauthorised animal sales on roads in my area."

Md Moniruzzaman, another executive magistrate of DSCC, said: "No animal markets will be allowed on the streets, especially those not authorised. We have imposed fines totalling Tk 15, 000 on three traders from Malibagh intersection."

For this Eid, the two city corporations in Dhaka have permitted 20 locations for use as sacrificial animal markets, where formal sales commenced on Jun 13.

The DSCC has set up 11 permanent and temporary markets, while the Dhaka North City Corporation has established nine.

The largest market in Dhaka North City is Gabtoli Haat, with eight temporary markets thrown up nearby.