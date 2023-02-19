Robbers stab 9 fishermen on trawler in Bay of Bengal, throw them into sea

Robbers have attacked nine fishermen, including the driver of a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal, by stabbing and shooting them. They then threw them into the sea.
The incident occurred aboard the ‘FB Bhai Bhai,’ a fishing trawler that sailed 90 km from the Patharghata Fishing Port at around 1:30 am on Saturday, said Golam Mostafa, president of Barguna Fishermen Trawler Owners Association.
The robbers held another nine fishermen in the trawler hostage and looted their cargo, he said.
All fishermen in the trawler were natives of Noli village in Barguna.
“While leaving the trawler, the robbers ruined the engine. The trawler drifted, but eventually came within mobile network range and the fishermen were able to contact the trawler owners’ association at around 4:30 pm on Saturday,” said Golam Mostafa.
A trawler was sent to rescue the fishermen and their vessel, he said.
The group had set off around 10 pm from Mahipur on Friday on the ‘FB Bhai Bhai’ to fish, said Nur Mohammad, an assistant driver of the trawler. At around 2 am, as they reached the deep sea area, another trawler rammed into them.
“A group of 8 to 10 robbers got on board the trawler and began to stab and shoot us. Khokon, a fisherman, fell into the sea after being shot.”
The robbers stabbed trawler driver Shafiq, Qayum Joarder, Yasin Joarder, Abul Kalam, Khairul, Abdul Hai, Abdul Alim and Farid Mia and threw them into the sea, Nur said.
They took another nine fishermen hostage in the trawler and looted their fishing nets, ropes, and other goods worth Tk 1.5 million.
Police were informed about the robbery, said Barguna Police Superintendent Md Abdus Salam.
The authorities arranged for the rescue of the fishermen, he said.