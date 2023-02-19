    বাংলা

    Robbers stab 9 fishermen on trawler in Bay of Bengal, throw them into sea

    The robbers boarded the trawler FB Bhai Bhai and began stabbing and shooting the fishermen

    Barguna Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 07:27 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 07:27 AM

    Robbers have attacked nine fishermen, including the driver of a fishing trawler in the Bay of Bengal, by stabbing and shooting them. They then threw them into the sea.

    The incident occurred aboard the ‘FB Bhai Bhai,’ a fishing trawler that sailed 90 km from the Patharghata Fishing Port at around 1:30 am on Saturday, said Golam Mostafa, president of Barguna Fishermen Trawler Owners Association.

    The robbers held another nine fishermen in the trawler hostage and looted their cargo, he said.

    All fishermen in the trawler were natives of Noli village in Barguna.

    “While leaving the trawler, the robbers ruined the engine. The trawler drifted, but eventually came within mobile network range and the fishermen were able to contact the trawler owners’ association at around 4:30 pm on Saturday,” said Golam Mostafa.

    A trawler was sent to rescue the fishermen and their vessel, he said.

    The group had set off around 10 pm from Mahipur on Friday on the ‘FB Bhai Bhai’ to fish, said Nur Mohammad, an assistant driver of the trawler. At around 2 am, as they reached the deep sea area, another trawler rammed into them.

    “A group of 8 to 10 robbers got on board the trawler and began to stab and shoot us. Khokon, a fisherman, fell into the sea after being shot.”

    The robbers stabbed trawler driver Shafiq, Qayum Joarder, Yasin Joarder, Abul Kalam, Khairul, Abdul Hai, Abdul Alim and Farid Mia and threw them into the sea, Nur said.

    They took another nine fishermen hostage in the trawler and looted their fishing nets, ropes, and other goods worth Tk 1.5 million.

    Police were informed about the robbery, said Barguna Police Superintendent Md Abdus Salam.

    The authorities arranged for the rescue of the fishermen, he said.

    RELATED STORIES
    Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover, a step up in connectivity in Dhaka’s north
    Hasina inaugurates Kalshi flyover
    The prime minister is also scheduled to attend a rally at Kalshi Balur Math ground adjacent to the flyover
    Three hackers among five held over fake birth certificates
    5 held over fake birth certificates
    Nearly 800 fake birth certificates were issued from several wards in Chattogram between Jan 8 and 23
    Temporary route permit a must for bus before picnic trip: DMP
    Route permit a must for picnic trips: DMP
    During the picnic season, expired buses are used for the trips, leading to accidents, an officer says
    As many as 300 families have been allocated flats.
    Slum dwellers uninterested in moving to flats
    It is too costly for them to live in rented flats, where they need to pay utility bills and service charges

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher