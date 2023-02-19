Robbers stab 9 fishermen on trawler in Bay of Bengal, throw them into sea

All fishermen in the trawler were natives of Noli village in Barguna.

“While leaving the trawler, the robbers ruined the engine. The trawler drifted, but eventually came within mobile network range and the fishermen were able to contact the trawler owners’ association at around 4:30 pm on Saturday,” said Golam Mostafa.

A trawler was sent to rescue the fishermen and their vessel, he said.

The group had set off around 10 pm from Mahipur on Friday on the ‘FB Bhai Bhai’ to fish, said Nur Mohammad, an assistant driver of the trawler. At around 2 am, as they reached the deep sea area, another trawler rammed into them.

“A group of 8 to 10 robbers got on board the trawler and began to stab and shoot us. Khokon, a fisherman, fell into the sea after being shot.”