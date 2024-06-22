Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 22, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

3-year-old’s body recovered 3 days after Teesta boat capsize

Five people are still missing

Child’s body found 3 days after Teesta boat capsize

Kurigram Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 22 Jun 2024, 02:58 PM

Updated : 22 Jun 2024, 02:58 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Why is it so hot?
Why is it so hot?
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
Biden, Trump prep for presidential debate that will highlight mental fitness
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
UN chief warns: Lebanon cannot become another Gaza
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Hasina gets warm welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Death toll rises to 54 in India liquor tragedy
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More