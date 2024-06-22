3-year-old’s body recovered 3 days after Teesta boat capsize

Another child’s dead body has been recovered three days after a boat capsized in the Teesta River in Kurigram’s Ulipur Upazila.

So far the bodies of the two children have been recovered, but five people are still unaccounted for, said Ataur Rahman, the Upazila executive officer or UNO.

The relatives of the child recovered the body while it was floating in Bajra Union's Char region on Saturday morning, said Ataur.

The 3-year-old deceased has been identified with a single name as Kulsum, a resident of Satalskar village in Khatun Upazila.

Bajra Union council member Enamul Haque told bdnews24.com: “The child had washed up on the bank of the Teesta River, about 3km southeast of the site of the incident. The locals informed the relatives after seeing two hands floating in the water.”

The body of another child named Ayesha, also identified by a single name, was recovered on the night the boat capsized.

According to the Upazila adminstration, 26 people got onto a boat from West Bajra area to visit a relative’s house on Jun 19, when the boat capsized. Nineteen people managed to swim ashore but seven went missing.

Locals said Anisur Rahman, 30, his wife Rupali Begum, 25, their daughter Irene, 9, niece Hira Moni, 8, Azizur Rahman’s son Shamim Hossain, 5 are still missing in the incident.