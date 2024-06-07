Biman Airlines cautions job-seekers against fake recruitment posts

According to the authorities, scammers are offering jobs for Tk 1,250 in an attempt to con the public

Bangladesh's national carrier, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, has issued a notice warning job seekers against fraudulent recruitment posts circulating on social media.

The notice states that various Facebook pages and groups are posting fake recruitment offers using the official logo and name of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

"The fake job offers include the position of a Passport Checker. There is no such post of a Passport Checker in Biman Bangladesh Airlines," the notice read.

According to the authorities, unscrupulous individuals are offering jobs for Tk 1,250 in an attempt to con the general public.

The notice also mentions that the company publishes all recruitment circulars on its official website (www.biman.gov.bd) and the national dailies.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines' trademark and logo are officially registered. As such, any individual or fake agency using the company's name and logo would be committing a punishable offense.

According to the notice, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will take legal action against fake Facebook groups and pages using its registered name and logo.