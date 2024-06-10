Top commander of Rohingya insurgent group among 5 arrested in Cox's Bazar

The top ARSA commander is named in over 21 cases, RAB says

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested five members of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), an insurgent group from Myanmar, including top commander Moulovi Akij, during a raid at a Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya Upazila.

RAB-15 senior assistant director additional police superintendent Md Abu Salam Chowdhury said the suspects were arrested from Rohingya camp No. 4 in the Upazila on Monday.

Arrestee Moulovi Akij is one of the masterminds in the murder of Rohingya leader Mohammad Mohib Ullah, known as Master Mohib Ullah, and in the sensational seven murders in the camp, according to the RAB.

He has been named in over 21 cases on various charges including murder, abduction, and weapons charges.

Additional SP Salam Chowdhury said, “A RAB team launched an operation at camp No.4 based on a tip-off that the ARSA militants, including the top commander, were staying at the scene. The ARSA militants opened fire after sensing the law enforcers’ presence at the camp.”

“The RAB personnel fired back in self-defence and arrested the five as a group of 8-10 suspects fled the scene.”

The elite force also recovered several arms, ammunition and explosives during the raid.

Further details about the raid will be disclosed at a press conference at the RAB-15 office in Cox’s Bazar later on Monday, the additional SP said.