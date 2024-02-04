    বাংলা

    14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh as battle rages between military, insurgents

    They are currently at a Bangladesh Border Guard camp in Bandarban’s Tambru, according to a BGB official

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 06:35 AM

    At least 14 members of the Myanmar border security force BGP have fled across the border and taken refuge in Bangladesh amid the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and armed insurgents.

    They are currently being kept at the Border Guard Bangladesh camp in Bandarban’s Tambru, according to a BGB official.

    Asked about the matter, Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan said, “There are about 14 of them. They are called BGP or Border Guard Police.”

    “As you know, they have been fighting with the Arakan Army. At one point, they came here and took shelter. We are speaking to the Myanmar government about the matter.”

    The BGB said more details will be available on Sunday afternoon at a press conference in the Tambru border area.

    More to follow

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh tightens security at border, maritime routes as battles rage in Myanmar
    Bangladesh ups maritime surveillance amid Myanmar battles
    Conflict between the Myanmar army and armed rebel groups has intensified
    Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui becomes director general of BGB
    Maj Gen Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui named BGB chief
    He replaces Maj Gen AKM Nazmul Hasan, who will return to the Armed Forces Division
    India’s BSF hands over body of Bangladesh sepoy after 48 hours
    India’s BSF hands over body of BGB sepoy after 48 hours
    The sepoy was killed early on Monday morning, the BGB had earlier said in a statement
    BGB at metro station before polls
    BGB at metro station before polls
    Border Guard Bangladesh personnel patrolled Agargaon Metro Rail Station in Dhaka with their dog squad and striking force on Sunday, Dec 31, 2023, ahead of the Jan 7 general election.

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps