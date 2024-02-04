14 Myanmar border guards take shelter in Bangladesh as battle rages between military, insurgents

At least 14 members of the Myanmar border security force BGP have fled across the border and taken refuge in Bangladesh amid the ongoing conflict between the Myanmar military and armed insurgents.

They are currently being kept at the Border Guard Bangladesh camp in Bandarban’s Tambru, according to a BGB official.

Asked about the matter, Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan said, “There are about 14 of them. They are called BGP or Border Guard Police.”