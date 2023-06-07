14 dead as truck, pick-up collide on Dhaka-Sylhet highway

At least 14 people have died when a truck collided with a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Upazila.

The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nazirbazar around 5:30 am on Wednesday, said Md Shamsuddoha, chief of South Surma Police Station.

As many as 11 of the victims died on the spot, according to him.