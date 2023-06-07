14 dead as truck, pick-up collide on Dhaka-Sylhet highway

At least 14 people have died when a truck collided with a pick-up van carrying construction workers in Sylhet's Dakshin Surma Upazila.
The accident occurred on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in Nazirbazar around 5:30 am on Wednesday, said Md Shamsuddoha, chief of South Surma Police Station.
As many as 11 of the victims died on the spot, according to him.
The authorities have identified nine of the dead so far. They are Haris Mia, 50, Sourabh, 25, Shadhu Mia, 30, Shahed Nur, 45, Sagor, 20, Wahid Ali, 30, Rashid Mia, 40, Dulal Mia, 45, and Badshah Mia, 30.
Police and fire service personnel conducted a rescue operation and sent eight injured people to the Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital. Three of them died in hospital care.
Five others are receiving treatment for serious injuries.
Police will provide the further details later, OC Shasuddoha said.
The goods-laden truck slammed into the pick-up van travelling in the opposite direction, said Md Moniruzzaman, deputy director of Sylhet Fire Service.
Traffic was halted on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway due to the accident, causing long tailbacks on both sides of the accident site.
The flow of traffic eventually returned to normal around 8 am.