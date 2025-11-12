ACC files case against 3 for making NIDs with false information

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed a case against three people, including a former election official, for creating National ID (NID) cards with false information.

ACC Assistant Director Angti Chowdhury filed the case on Wednesday.

The accused in the case are Abdul Jalil, who obtained a national identity card using false information, Muhammad Ashraful Alam, a former election officer of Chittagong Port Police Station, and Pintu Kumar Dey, a former birth registration assistant of Ward No. 8 of Chattogram City Corporation.

Subel Ahmed, deputy director of ACC, Integrated District Office, Chattogram-1, told bdnews24.com that the case has been filed under Sections 420/467/468/471/109 of the Penal Code and Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947.

According to the case complaint, Abdul Jalil claimed to be a resident of Chaufaldandi, Cox's Bazar, but no nationality certificate, birth record, or legal citizenship record of him was found. He also claimed that his parents died in a cyclone in 1991, but could not show their death certificates.

The case further alleges that he registered the birth of a child in ward number 8 of Chattogram city on Jul 22, 2011, in collusion with Pintu Kumar, the then birth registration assistant of that ward.

The case dossier says that Abdul Jalil, in collaboration with Pintu Kumar, the then birth registration assistant of Ward No. 8 in Chattogram city, did birth registration for himself under the ward on Jul 22, 2011. Later, in 2017, he registered his birth by forging the signatures of the councilor and birth registration assistant of the same ward.

Election officer Ashraful was accused of creating Abdul Jalil's national identity card using a fake birth certificate. Ashraful used his own laptop in the office to do this work. He did not even submit any records to the Election Commission.

Although Jalil's "fake birth certificate" shows Chaufaldandi as his address, his national identity card states Patiya Upazila, Chattogram. In addition, while 46 fields on the Election Commission's registration form had to be filled in to create an NID, most of the fields were left blank, the case documents said.