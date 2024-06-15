Partially decomposed body of a man found on Teknaf beach

Locals believe the man, in his 40s, may have died a week ago

Police have recovered a partially decomposed body of an unidentified man on a beach in Cox's Bazar’s Teknaf Upazila.

The body was found at Noakhalipara beach on Friday afternoon, said Mohammad Elias, a ward member of Teknaf Sadar Union Council.

The man's identity was not immediately known, but police believe he was in his 40s.

The dead body washed ashore around 1pm during high tide, Elias said citing locals.

Upon discovering the body, people notified the police and the local representative.

"The body is decomposing and emitting a foul smell. Besides the disfigured face, the right hand is severed. It is believed that he died at least a week ago," said Elias.

Police sent the body to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, according to Mohammad Osman Gani, the chief of Teknaf Police Station.

Elias said the incident follows the recent discovery of two unidentified bodies on Teknaf beach and at the Jaliyapara point of the Naf River, believed to be those of Myanmar nationals.