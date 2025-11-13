The question on which referendum will be held in February

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus has sought to put an end to the political debate by setting the date for the referendum on the same day as the parliamentary election.

In his address to the nation after the Advisory Council meeting on Thursday, he clarified the government's stance on the referendum and recent political controversies, including the implementation order of the July National Charter.

The chief advisor said, "Taking the July Charter as the main document, the interim government approved the July National Charter (Constitution Amendment) Implementation Order, 2025 at today's meeting. After the necessary signatures, it has already reached the stage of gazette notification. We have adopted some provisions in this order for the purpose of implementing the July Charter.

"These include the decision to hold a referendum on the Charter's constitutional amendment proposals and subsequently form a Constitutional Reform Council."

Announcing the holding of the referendum, he said: "Considering all matters, we have decided that the referendum will be held on the same day as the next parliamentary election. Like the national election, the referendum will also be held on the same day in early February. This will not obstruct the goal of reform in any way.

“The election will be more festive and cost-effective. Necessary laws will be enacted at an appropriate time for the purpose of holding the referendum."

Yunus said the ballot question for the referendum has also been determined in light of the July Charter which reads: "Do you consent to the July National Charter Constitutional Reform Implementation Order 2025 and the following proposals over constitutional reform documented in the Charter?"

A. The caretaker government, the Election Commission, and other constitutional institutions during the election period will be formed in accordance with the process described in the July Charter.

B. The next parliament will be bicameral. An upper house consisting of 100 members will be formed based on the proportion of votes received by parties in the parliament. Constitutional amendments will require the approval of a majority of the members of the upper house.

C. The winning parties in the next election will be obligated to implement the 30 proposals on which political parties reached a consensus in the July National Charter, concerning issues such as increasing women's representation in parliament, electing the deputy speaker from the opposition party, electing parliamentary committee chairpersons, limiting the prime minister's tenure, increasing the president's power, expanding fundamental rights, and judicial independence and local government.

D. Other reforms described in the July Charter will be implemented according to the commitments of the political parties.

On the day of the referendum, you will indicate your opinion on these four issues with a single question by voting “Yes” or “No”.