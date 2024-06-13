Myanmar conflict: Sounds of blasts stoke fear in border areas

Families who lived very close to the border have temporarily moved further from the border to stay with relatives

The loud sounds of explosions in Myanmar’s Rakhine state have carried over into the border area in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf, stirring anxiety among locals.

The intermittent blasting sounds were heard from around 10pm on Wednesday to 1pm on Thursday in Sabrang Union and the Shah Porir Dwip area, said Abdus Salam, a union council representative from Ward No. 9.

For the past few days, vessels travelling on the Teknaf-St Martin’s route had been fired upon from across the border. After a few days’ pause in the fighting, the conflict between the Myanmar military junta and rebel insurgents in the border areas seems to have resumed with the overnight explosions.

The sounds of mortars and gunfire have turned locals sleepless with worry that the violence may spill across the border.

Salam said, “Loud explosions from across the border in Myanmar have left houses and structures quaking in the border areas of the Shah Porir Dwip jetty, Jaliapara, Paschim Para, Uttar Para, and the Acharbania.”

“Those who live very close to the border have left their homes and have sought refuge at the homes of friends and relatives who live further away.”

Though the sounds have died down since 1am, it has not eased the tensions of locals, the UP representative said.

“For the past few days, vessels travelling on the Naf River or the mouth of the Bay of Bengal have been fired upon from the Naikhongdia area of Myanmar’s Rakhine state,” he said.

“There have been no casualties, but vessel service has been halted on the route due to anxiety. The new sounds at the border have caused fear and worry to flare among border residents.”

The public representative said, “We believe that the country’s military forces are fighting an intense battle with the Arakan Army insurgent group in Maungdaw town and its nearby areas. The sounds that can be heard on this side are due to the heavy gunfire and artillery fire from both sides.”

Md Adnan Chowdhury is the Upazila executive officer, or UNO, for Teknaf.

He said that public representatives had reported explosions near the Shah Porir Dip border.

The Border Guard Bangladesh and Coast Guard are aware of the situation and the local administration is monitoring things, he said.

Attempts have been made to contact the BGB and Coast Guard repeatedly, but they have yet to respond.