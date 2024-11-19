Yunus envisions 'EU-like' relations between Bangladesh and India

India and Bangladesh are twins ‘born to be together’, the chief advisor says in an interview with Indian newspaper The Hindu

Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus addressed the nation on Sunday evening to mark the occasion of the 100th day of the Interim Government. Photo: PID

Muhammad Yunus, chief advisor to Bangladesh’s interim government, has outlined his vision for a closer relationship with neighbouring India, grounded on economic principles like the freedom of trade and movement espoused by the European Union.

In an interview with Indian daily The Hindu, Yunus described India and Bangladesh as twins 'born to be together’.

"Our dream is imagining a relationship like the European Union (with freedom of movement and trade). That's the direction we want to go,” he said.

Yunus also spoke of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who he says has continued her political activities from India.

The interim government is taking legal steps to demand her extradition and India’s refusal to do so could sour relations between the neighbours, he added.

The chief advisor also expressed his hope that Bangladesh’s ties with the US will continue to strengthen, despite President-elect Donald Trump’s recent criticism on violence against minorities in Bangladesh.

"Foreign policies don't usually change because of a change in the president," Yunus said.

"It's a very good relationship that we have built over years with the US. Our hope is that it will be strengthened."

In a post on X at the end of October, Trump said: "I strongly condemn the barbaric violence against Hindus, Christians, and other minorities who are getting attacked and looted by mobs in Bangladesh, which remains in a total state of chaos".

Yunus told The Hindu that reports of atrocities against minorities since the government changeover were ‘propaganda’.