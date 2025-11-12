Mymensingh Awami League leader arrested over ‘bus torching’

A case has been filed over the killing of driver Julhas Mia after the torching of a parked bus in Mymensingh’s Fulbaria. Police have arrested an Awami League leader in connection with the incident.

A man named Anowar Hossain was arrested from the Adarsha Bazar area of the Fulbaria Municipality around 12am on Wednesday, according to Md Ruzunuzzaman, chief of Fulbaria Police Station.

Julhas’s younger sister Moina Akhtar had filed an anti-terrorism case against unidentified suspects at Fulbaria Police Station on Tuesday night.

Arrestee Anowar, 36, is the vice-president of the Fulbaria Municipality Ward No. 6 Awami League. He hails from the area.

Early on Tuesday morning, a bus parked in front of the Bhalukjan Bazar Petrol Pump was torched, leading to Julhas’s death from burns.

The 40-year-old bus driver hailed from the Upazila’s Koiyarchala village.

Julhas, who had been driving buses for a long time, was the sole breadwinner in the family. His death has left the family in a helpless situation.

On the day of the incident, the bus left Dhaka late at night and stopped at a petrol pump in Bhalukjan Bazar. Police said that three masked men came to the scene early in the morning, poured petrol on the bus standing at the pump, and set it on fire.

Mymensingh Superintendent of Police Kazi Akhtar Ul Alam detailed the incident to the media after inspecting the scene in the morning, checking CCTV videos and interviewing witnesses.

He said, “The bus came from Dhaka at night. At the time of the incident, passengers Shahid Islam Badsha, 20, and his mother Mosammat Sharmin Sultana Rumki, 45, were on board the bus. They could not go home as the bus arrived late at night. They were staying inside the vehicle, hoping to return home in the morning.

“Three masked men came, poured petrol on the Alam Asia Paribahan bus, set it on fire and fled. Realising what had happened, Badsha and his mother Rumki broke the glass of the bus and got out. Rumki fell and hit her head. She has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”

The driver, Julhas, was trapped inside the bus as he was sleeping and died of burns on the spot, SP Akhtar said.

Officer Ruzunuzzaman said, “We have arrested Anowar Hossain after analysing the CCTV footage from the scene. Efforts are under way to arrest the two other suspects.”