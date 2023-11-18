Bangladesh set to publish HSC results between Nov 26-28

The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be published any day between Nov 26 and Nov 28.

“A letter has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her approval to publish the results within Nov 26-28. The date will be finalised depending on her convenience,” said Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee.

The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17 and continued till Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which was interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.