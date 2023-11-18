    বাংলা

    Bangladesh set to publish HSC results between Nov 26-28

    The authorities are set to publish the results across all 11 education boards together, an official says

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 Nov 2023, 06:29 AM
    Updated : 18 Nov 2023, 06:29 AM

    The results of this year’s Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams will be published any day between Nov 26 and Nov 28.

    “A letter has been sent to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina seeking her approval to publish the results within Nov 26-28. The date will be finalised depending on her convenience,” said Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Sub-Committee.

    The HSC exams for eight of the general education boards began on Aug 17 and continued till Sept 25. The tests for Chattogram, which was interrupted by floods, and the madrasa and technical boards began 10 days later.

    However, the authorities are set to publish the results across all 11 education boards together, Sarkar said.

    The students usually get the results within 60 days of the examination. According to the norm, the results of HSC and equivalent exams are to be published in November.

    This year, exams of a full 100 marks scheduled for three hours were held for the first time after abridged syllabi and shortened question papers were instituted during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the ICT test was still reduced to a 75-mark exam.

