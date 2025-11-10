Man shot dead, another injured in feud between two BNP factions in Munshiganj

A man has been shot dead as part of a feud between two factions of the BNP in Munshiganj’s Mollakandi.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Arif Mir. Another man named Imran – a cousin of Arif - has also been shot. He has been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment.

The incident occurred around 6am on Monday in Chardumuria village.

The family of the dead and local witnesses say that there had been a long-time power struggle between supporters of the district BNP Convening Committee Member Atik Mollik and Mollakandi Union BNP President Wahid Molla in the Shah Kamal Group, and the supporters of the union’s BNP unit’s former vice president Awlad Hossain in the Arif Group.

On Monday morning, when Arif and Imran woke and left their homes, they were attacked and shot at unprovoked by a group led by Shah Kamal. Arif and Imran were both shot. They were rescued and taken to Munshiganj General Hospital, where the doctor-on-duty declared Arif dead. Imran was sent to DMCH in critical condition.

Dr Ruhul Amin of the Munshiganj hospital’s emergency department said locals brought two people with gunshot wounds to the hospital. Among the two, Arif had died before he arrived at the facility. First aid was administered to the other victim before he was sent to DMCH.

Munshiganj Sadar Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Saiful Alam confirmed the incident, saying that police were dispatched to the scene quickly after the incident was reported.

Tensions prevail in the area and additional police have been deployed to control the situation.