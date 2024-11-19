Sea route for Hajj: cost, feasibility in focus

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation's vessel, Hijbul Bahar, was once used to transport Hajj pilgrims during Bangladesh's early years.

The prospect of transporting Hajj pilgrims by sea from Chattogram has resurfaced after four decades. According to officials, the service might resume next year if Saudi Arabia provides written approval and agreements on ship fares are finalised.

Industry insiders say that passengers will only prefer sea travel if the cost is significantly lower than air travel—by at least Tk 100,000 to Tk 150,000 per person, as sea journeys take considerably longer.

A Chattogram-based shipping company has expressed interest in investing Tk 5 billion to purchase a vessel for the purpose.

The ship would accommodate 2,500–3,000 passengers per trip, with a round trip taking at least 16 days.

The feasibility of multiple trips in a single Hajj season remains uncertain due to time, costs, and passenger interest.

According to Saudi Arabia's quota, over 125,000 pilgrims from Bangladesh can perform Hajj this year.

The government has set two packages for Hajj under its management, costing Tk 478,242 and Tk 575,680, respectively. Private packages start from Tk 483,156.

Officials estimate that sea travel could cut costs by around 40 percent compared to air travel, although shipping companies claim the reduction might only amount to Tk 100,000.

The challenge lies in ensuring affordability for pilgrims, many of whom are elderly and may find long sea journeys arduous.

Sea travel for Hajj dates back to the Sultanate era, 1340–1538, with pilgrims using the Chattogram port.

Historian Abdul Haq Chowdhury noted in Chattogram’s Society and Culture that pilgrims sailed through the Bay of Bengal, the Arabian Sea, and the Gulf of Aden to reach Jeddah.

While the practice waned during British rule, it resumed in Pakistan’s era with the establishment of the Haji Camp in Chattogram’s Pahartali in 1948.

During Bangladesh's early years, the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation’s Hijbul Bahar carried pilgrims, taking about two months for a round trip.

Air travel replaced sea routes under President Hussain Muhammad Ershad’s administration, reducing travel time to six or seven hours.

Attempts to revive sea routes for Hajj under former Chattogram mayor ABM Mohiuddin Chowdhury were unsuccessful.

Last month, Religious Affairs Advisor AFM Khalid Hossain discussed the proposal with Saudi Hajj and Umrah Minister Tawfig bin Fawzan Al-Rabiahh, who reportedly expressed approval for the idea.

As discussions progress, questions about cost efficiency and the feasibility of long sea journeys for elderly pilgrims remain central to the debate.

INITIATIVE FROM TWO YEARS AGO

In November 2022, Chattogram's Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited expressed interest in transporting Hajj pilgrims by sea.

The company applied to the Ministry of Shipping for permission to operate passenger ships on this route.

In January 2023, an inter-ministerial meeting at the Secretariat decided to forward the proposal to the prime minister.

However, discussions on the matter remained dormant until the religious affairs advisor’s recent visit to Saudi Arabia brought it back into focus, reactivating Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited.

Karnaphuli Ship Builders' Managing Director Abdur Rashid told bdnews24.com, “During the religious affairs advisor's visit, Saudi Arabia’s Hajj minister verbally agreed to the proposal. A demi-official letter has been sent from our ministry to the Saudi government. Once we receive written approval, we will move forward with procuring the ship.”

The company’s spokesperson Hasanur Rahman said the ship could operate from their own jetty.

Additional Secretary Motiul Islam of the Hajj section under the Ministry of Religious Affairs said, “Saudi Arabia has expressed agreement in principle. The remaining processes will proceed once the ship is arranged. A private company has shown interest, but more steps are needed, and nothing can be confirmed yet.”

COST REDUCTIONS

Advisor Khalid said on Oct 11 in Narayanganj that using ships could reduce costs by 40 percent.

He said, “Chartering a ship will require Tk 20 billion. If Bangladesh Bank provides a loan, not a grant, we can proceed. Discussions will be held with the financial advisor once we receive Saudi approval. A shipping company has expressed interest, not for profit but for religious merit.”

Karnaphuli Ship Builders' MD Rashid added, “We plan to purchase a Caribbean cruise ship from Europe, costing around Tk 5 billion. If we get a low-interest loan from Bangladesh Bank, it would be possible. This isn’t a business venture; it’s a religious initiative.”

The ship could carry 3,000 pilgrims per trip, taking eight days each way, with a total journey of 16 days. Including the Hajj duration in Saudi Arabia, the entire trip could take 30-32 days. The cost per person may be Tk 100,000 less compared to air travel packages.

WHAT HAJJ PILGRIMS ARE THINKING

Retired teacher SM Enamul Islam shared his father's Hajj journey by ship in 1967 with bdnews24.com.

He recalled, "My father, Aminur Rahman Master, went on Hajj aboard the 'Safina-e-Arab' ship in 1967. Back then, a lottery was held at Chattogram Court Building to select pilgrims from those interested. My father's name was chosen."

He continued, "Initially, as a Hajj pilgrim, he travelled from his home in Sarafbhata, Rangunia, to the Pahartali Haji Camp, which was the usual procedure. From there, he and other pilgrims were taken to Jetty 1 at Chattogram Port, where they boarded the ship."

Enamul Islam explained that the journey to Saudi Arabia by sea, including completing the Hajj rituals, took about three months.

"There were no other options for travel at that time except by ship. My father safely completed his Hajj and returned. Later, air travel became available. Now, people prefer to complete their journey in a shorter time. A sea journey takes more time, but if the cost is significantly lower than air travel and the ship is of good quality with proper facilities for pilgrims, some may still be interested. Since my father performed Hajj by ship, I would also consider it if the opportunity arises."

HEALTH AND LOGISTICS CONCERNS

Kazi Mohammad Shahidullah, a resident of Chattogram's Sadarghat area, pointed out the logistical issues involved.

"The entire immigration process for pilgrims currently takes place at the airport. If pilgrims are transported by ship, we need to determine where and how the immigration process will be handled."

He added, "Most Hajj pilgrims are elderly, and given the long sea journey, medical facilities will be crucial. A 16-day journey requires proper health care provisions, including medical staff. If the arrangements are good and the cost is lower, many may opt for this method."

COST AND FEASIBILITY OF SEA TRAVEL

HM Mujibul Haque Shukkur, chairman of the Hajj Pilgrims Welfare Association, emphasised that the situation 40 years ago is different from today.

"At that time, there were fewer pilgrims, and there were no alternative means of transport except for ships. Now, only pilgrims from Sudan travel by ship to Saudi Arabia for Hajj," he said.

"If the Saudi government agrees, this service could be revived. However, the cost of sea travel is a critical factor. The price of the ship journey needs to be at least Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh cheaper than the air travel package. Otherwise, elderly pilgrims may be reluctant to endure such a long sea journey."

Mujibul also suggested that Chattogram’s Hajj Camp should be reopened, the immigration process for sea travel should be clarified, and experienced companies should be tasked with the responsibility of sea passenger transport.

[Written in English by Arshi Fatiha Quazi]