Bangladesh says US-China rivalry is not its problem

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said striking a balance in relations with the US and China is challenging, but the rivalry between the two superpowers is not Bangladesh’s headache.
“It’s challenging, but we don’t create problems for others. They may have problems but it is their headache. We just want to maintain a good relationship with them,” he said on Tuesday, speaking to journalists at the ministry.
Newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Momen during a stopover in Dhaka on his way to Africa in the wee hours of Tuesday.
They spoke “highly of the friendship between China and Bangladesh, and agreed to strengthen exchanges in the new year and jointly work for new progress in bilateral relations”, the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka said in a statement.
The meeting came amid a visit by Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher, the US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia. Donald Lu, the US assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, is also due in Dhaka on Jan 14.
“It’s good news that we are getting attention,” said Momen, adding that it was a recognition of Bangladesh’s achievements and balanced foreign policy.
“Many countries do not want to miss trade opportunities as Bangladesh has been recognised as the 35th largest economy in the world,” the foreign minister remarked.