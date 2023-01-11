Bangladesh says US-China rivalry is not its problem

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen has said striking a balance in relations with the US and China is challenging, but the rivalry between the two superpowers is not Bangladesh’s headache.

“It’s challenging, but we don’t create problems for others. They may have problems but it is their headache. We just want to maintain a good relationship with them,” he said on Tuesday, speaking to journalists at the ministry.

Newly appointed Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang met Momen during a stopover in Dhaka on his way to Africa in the wee hours of Tuesday.