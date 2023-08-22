Police investigating Marshal Agrovet, Chinese national over BTI larvicide scam

Dhaka North City Corporation has sued Marshal Agrovet and a Chinese national in a scam over the import of BTI, an organic pesticide used to eliminate the larvae of dengue-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

The DNCC filed a case against the chairman, managing director and a director of BTI at Gulshan Police Station on Monday on charges related to forgery and fraud.

Sajed Ahmed, the lawyer for the city corporation, said they sued Chinese national Li Qiang because he had wrongly identified himself as a representative of Best Chemical, a Singaporean firm that refuted his claim.