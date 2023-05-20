Train engine, compartments derail in Moulvibazar, snapping rail links with Sylhet

A train's locomotive and two compartments have derailed after crashing into a fallen tree at Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar, snapping train communication from Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram.
The Sylhet-bound Udayan Express from Chattogram met the accident at the Sreemangal-Bhanugach section of the park early on Saturday, said Md Jahangir Hossain, the general manager of the east zone of Bangladesh Railway.
Omar Faruque, the director of Udayan Express, said the intercity train ran into a storm while crossing the hilly areas in Lawachara around 4:45 am. A huge tree fell in front of the locomotive at that time, causing the engine and carriages to derail.
Railway police and fire service personnel arrived at the scene around 6 am after the incident was reported. They rescued the passengers and sent them to Kamalganj and Sreemangal stations.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
A rescue team is working to resume train communication on the route by repairing the locomotive and derailed compartments. Jahangir said the rail communication between Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram has been suspended for the time being.
Two rescue trains from Akhaura and Kulaura stations have already reached the scene and are working to fix the problem, said Md Saifullah, the senior deputy engineer at Sreemangal Railway Station.