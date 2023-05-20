Train engine, compartments derail in Moulvibazar, snapping rail links with Sylhet

A train's locomotive and two compartments have derailed after crashing into a fallen tree at Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar, snapping train communication from Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram.

The Sylhet-bound Udayan Express from Chattogram met the accident at the Sreemangal-Bhanugach section of the park early on Saturday, said Md Jahangir Hossain, the general manager of the east zone of Bangladesh Railway.

Omar Faruque, the director of Udayan Express, said the intercity train ran into a storm while crossing the hilly areas in Lawachara around 4:45 am. A huge tree fell in front of the locomotive at that time, causing the engine and carriages to derail.