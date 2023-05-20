    বাংলা

    Train engine, compartments derail in Moulvibazar, snapping rail links with Sylhet

    The incident snaps Sylhet's rail connections with Dhaka and Chattogram

    Moulvibazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 May 2023, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 20 May 2023, 07:20 AM

    A train's locomotive and two compartments have derailed after crashing into a fallen tree at Lawachara National Park in Moulvibazar, snapping train communication from Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram.

    The Sylhet-bound Udayan Express from Chattogram met the accident at the Sreemangal-Bhanugach section of the park early on Saturday, said Md Jahangir Hossain, the general manager of the east zone of Bangladesh Railway.

    Omar Faruque, the director of Udayan Express, said the intercity train ran into a storm while crossing the hilly areas in Lawachara around 4:45 am. A huge tree fell in front of the locomotive at that time, causing the engine and carriages to derail.

    Railway police and fire service personnel arrived at the scene around 6 am after the incident was reported. They rescued the passengers and sent them to Kamalganj and Sreemangal stations.

    No casualties were reported in the incident.

    A rescue team is working to resume train communication on the route by repairing the locomotive and derailed compartments. Jahangir said the rail communication between Sylhet to Dhaka and Chattogram has been suspended for the time being.

    Two rescue trains from Akhaura and Kulaura stations have already reached the scene and are working to fix the problem, said Md Saifullah, the senior deputy engineer at Sreemangal Railway Station.

    RELATED STORIES
    Lightning strikes kill 9 farmers in Bangladesh wetlands
    9 die in lightning strikes while farming in wetlands
    Three others were reportedly injured in incidents in Sunamganj, Moulvibazar and Sylhet
    Cyclone Mocha may trigger landslides in three divisions
    Cyclone may trigger landslides in 3 divisions
    The effects will be felt by Saturday night, the Met Office said in its weather bulletin
    Trains running on time, crowds under control despite Eid rush
    Trains running on time, rules being enforced
    Authorities are enforcing rules on travelling on train roofs and standing-room tickets
    Rail workers in Brahmanbaria are seen using hyacinths to cool off a section of rail tracks in the district.
    Railway again discovers bent tracks in Brahmanbaria
    Heatwave has swept over vast swathes of Bangladesh for the last few weeks

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk