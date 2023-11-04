EC to brief President Shahabuddin about upcoming polls on Nov 9

The Election Commission is set to meet with President Md Shahabuddin on Nov 9 to provide an update on the preparations for the 12th national parliamentary election.

The meeting holds great significance, typically occurring before the election schedule is officially announced.

The election regulator had previously indicated its intention to meet with the president during this week, although a specific date had not been set.

"The EC sought an appointment with the president after the 90-day countdown for the election began. The appointment was confirmed for Nov 9,” Riyaz Uddin, an aide to Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal, said on Saturday.