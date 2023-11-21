19 vehicles torched during BNP’s 48-hour nationwide hartal: fire service

As many as 19 vehicles, including four in Dhaka, have been burnt during the 48-hour hartal, or shutdown, enforced by the BNP and the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Fire Service and Civil Defence has said.

The BNP and its allies called for the nationwide shutdown from 6pm on Sunday, rejecting the announcement of the schedule of the 12th national election.

During the hartal between Sunday morning and Monday evening, 17 fire incidents involving transports were reported, according to a notice from the fire service.

In the 17 fire incidents, a total 19 vehicles were set ablaze while four incidents took place in the capital.