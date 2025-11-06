Martyrs’ families demand legal basis for July Charter before election

Members of families of those killed and injured during the July Uprising have demanded the July National Charter be given a legal basis before the general election.

They questioned, since the revolution did not adhere to the Constitution, why is the Charter's implementation being delayed “by invoking the constitution”?

Some also said that if Muhammad Yunus, the chief advisor to the interim government, leaves office without providing legal status to the Charter, he will be considered a “disgrace to Bangladesh”.

At a media briefing held at the Dhaka Trade Centre in Karwan Bazar on Thursday, the families demanded legal recognition for the "July Uprising" and the "July fighters”, calling for a national referendum before the election if necessary.

Earlier, eight like-minded parties led by the Jamaat-e-Islami, which has been calling for a referendum to give the July Charter legal basis, held a brief rally at Paltan.

At the rally, Jamaat deputy chief Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher warned that the party will resort to tougher action if necessary to secure a referendum before the national election.

At around the same time, family members of the July martyrs and injured warned that they would again take to the streets if necessary to secure a referendum and legal status for the Charter before the polls.

Mohammad Shahidul Islam Bhuiyan, father of martyred Farhan Fayaz, said: "After the July Uprising, we asked for a new Bangladesh, but that revolution still lacks formal state and legal recognition. The security and rights of the July fighters are still not guaranteed. This is shameful for our nation."

He said that by not granting legal status to the "July fighters" and their families for a year, the interim administration is "putting the revolution at risk”.

Addressing the chief advisor, he said: "The main promise of your government is to give legal recognition and state status to the July Charter. Otherwise, you will be considered a disgrace to post-revolution Bangladesh."

He argued that since the interim government came to power based on blood sacrifice, legal status for the July Charter is necessary even for its "own existence”.

"If the July Charter does not gain legal status, your government itself becomes illegitimate. Why should the next elected government come and give it legal status?"

Mohammad Mohiuddin, father of martyred Ashabul Yamin, raised questions about the political parties signing the July Charter without any representative from the "July fighters" or their families present.

In his view, since the July Charter has been written, it requires a legal basis. He said that they met with the National Consensus Commission on Oct 26 and submitted a 10-point list of demands.

He noted that political parties have agreed on 54 of the 84 issues in the July Charter, adding: "If there is an agreement, then no election is needed for that. A referendum is needed for the points where they disagree."

When asked about the possible timing of the referendum, he said: "If we do not implement the July Charter first, or if we do not give it legal status, the government itself has no basis. This government presented a budget which is supposed to be presented in parliament. But they presented the budget via television.

"All their activities are contradictory to the constitution at every step. Therefore, those who are pulling this government back by saying it must follow the constitution should realise this government itself has no existence."

Addressing the government, he said: "If you want to ensure your existence and the protection of the martyrs and injured fighters, you must act like a revolutionary government. Pass the order for the July Charter and give it legal status. Then, if you want to hold an election, we have no objection."

Mostafizur Rahman, father of martyred student Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, began his address by opposing the statement dubbing the July Uprising as the "second independence”.

He said, "We gained independence in 1971. The revolution that took place in July, I believe, was necessary to fulfil the aspirations of the Liberation War."

In his view, the July Charter must be implemented so that there is no need for another uprising for people's fundamental rights in the future.

"This July Charter is for reform, justice, and especially to provide legal status to those who were killed and injured. To rehabilitate the injured, it is necessary to give legal status to the July Charter before the election."

Abdul Matin, father of martyred Sheikh Shahriar Matin, said: "I lost my only son. What is the condition of these families now? It already feels like our importance across the country has diminished. If corruption, murder, killing, looting, and extortion all continue, what was the need for the July Uprising?"

Rufayda Islam Chadni, daughter of martyred Monirul Islam, spoke about the "vulnerable" life of her three siblings and their sick mother without their father.

She said, "We want our security; we want legal status for the July Charter."

She also mentioned that no coordinator or government advisor has visited their families since the Uprising.

Kazi Lulul Makhmin, mother of martyred Sheikh Fahmin Jafar, said: "I sacrificed my son for the country and we are still demanding the Charter but are not receiving it."

She also warned of returning to the streets like the July Uprising if the July Charter is not given legal status.