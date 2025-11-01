Bangladesh enforces eight-month ban on juvenile hilsa catch

The Department of Fisheries has imposed an eight-month nationwide ban on catching juvenile hilsa, locally known as Jatka, to boost production and ensure sustainable conservation of the species.

The restriction, which took effect on Nov 1, will remain in force until Jun 30 next year, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

Under the order, the catching, transporting, marketing, buying, selling, or storing of hilsa smaller than 25cm will be completely prohibited during this period.

It noted that Oct 4–25 is the peak breeding season for hilsa. The eggs released by mature fish during this period have now hatched, and the young fry are currently migrating through coastal rivers and estuaries.

Allowing these fry to grow safely will help increase future hilsa production in Bangladesh.

According to the Protection and Conservation of Fish (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 and the Protection and Conservation of Fish Rules 1985, violating the ban may lead to a maximum of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to Tk 500,000, or both.

The fisheries department said the restriction will be strictly enforced nationwide in cooperation with the district and Upazila administrations, Bangladesh Navy, Coast Guard, River Police, Rapid Action Battalion, and local law-enforcing agencies.