No irregularities reported in Sylhet, Rajshahi city elections, says EC

Despite rains in some of the poll centres in Sylhet over the last few days, the overall turnout has been quite good so far, said Rashida.

“A small number of voters showed up in the centres [affected by rain] but it was good in other places. Rajshahi had a very big turnout.”

There were no complaints about voting machine glitches in the first few hours either, she said.

“The EVM was causing trouble in only one centre in Rajshahi but it was immediately resolved. I spoke to the returning officer about it and found the voting began on schedule in that centre,” the commissioner said.

Rashida, however, assured that the EC had enough capacity to address any EVM glitches as it had backup machines and a technical team on standby. “If there's a technical problem, we’ll resolve it immediately.”