Four of a family die after mud wall collapses in Teknaf

A mud wall has collapsed amid inclement weather in Teknaf, killing a woman and her three children.

Rashed Mahmud Ali, chairman of Nhila Union Council, said the incident occurred in the Moulvibazar area around 3 am on Friday.

The dead were identified as Anowara Begum, 50, Shahidul Mostafa, 20, Nilufa Yasmin, 15, and Sadia Begum, 11, from Moulvibazar.

Heavy rains battered the area due to the influence of the cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, Rashed said, citing locals.