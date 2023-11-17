    বাংলা

    Four of a family die after mud wall collapses in Teknaf

    Heavy rain causes the wall to come crashing down on the family, killing all but one in the family

    Teknaf Correspondent
    Published : 17 Nov 2023, 06:35 AM
    Updated : 17 Nov 2023, 06:35 AM

    A mud wall has collapsed amid inclement weather in Teknaf, killing a woman and her three children.

    Rashed Mahmud Ali, chairman of Nhila Union Council, said the incident occurred in the Moulvibazar area around 3 am on Friday.

    The dead were identified as Anowara Begum, 50, Shahidul Mostafa, 20, Nilufa Yasmin, 15, and Sadia Begum, 11, from Moulvibazar.

    Heavy rains battered the area due to the influence of the cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal, Rashed said, citing locals.

    Villagers recovered the four bodies from under the collapsed wall before informing police and local fire service, he added.

    The family was asleep under the tarpaulin set up over a mud house built by Anowara’s husband Fakir Mohammad. The overnight heavy rain brought down the wall, killing four members of the family instantly. Fakir survived.

    Md Adnan Chowdhury, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Teknaf, said he received news of the incident. “We’re taking government steps for their funeral.”

