Narayanganj police arrest 29, seize explosives ahead of Awami League programme

Twenty-nine people have been arrested in a special drive conducted by police in Narayanganj ahead of a programme announced by the Awami League, whose activities remain officially banned.

Authorities also recovered cocktail bombs, petrol, and other explosives.

Narayanganj Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Tarek Al Mehdi said the arrestees are leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliated organisations.

They were arrested in a special drive lasting from midnight on Monday to 6pm on Wednesday, he added.

“Law-enforcing agencies are on alert across the district to prevent any kind of sabotage attempts and unpleasant incidents.

“In addition to setting up check posts in several places, patrolling activities have also been intensified ahead of the announced activities of the Awami League.”

In a statement, the district police said eight people, including a leader of the Women's League, were arrested in a raid on the Krishnapura-Gazipur road in Araihazar Municipality around 4:15am on Wednesday.

Cocktail bombs, petrol, and other explosives were recovered from them, the statement added.

Those arrested in the raid are Kathalia union Women's League President Bina Akhter, 56, Aminul Islam, 20, Apon, 19, Anik, 19, Niloy, 19, Nazmul, 19, Yamin Islam, 20, and Salman, 19.

Police also said Bina is named in at least three murder cases during the anti-discrimination protests in Narsingdi.

Six more were arrested in a separate raid in Fatullah on Tuesday night on charges of planning sabotage.

They are Mohammad Nizam alias Saud, 60, Saiful Islam, 42, Md Abu Bakkar Siddique, 45, Md Sunny Molla, 24, Mizanur Rahman Fahim alias “switch-gear” Fahim, 30, and Akash, 27.

They were arrested in a raid based on secret information, said Fatullah Police chief Anwar Hossain.

He said the arrested persons are also accused of attacking the Anti-discrimination Student Movement. They were planning sabotage focusing on the Awami League programme.

Siddhirganj Police chief Shahinur Alam said four members of the Swechchhasebak League and Jubo League were arrested in a special police raid.

They are Ziaul Haque Zia, 54, Jubo League activist Md Bhola Member, 54, Md Main Uddin, 24, and Md Robin, 35.

They were sent to jail through the court on Wednesday afternoon, Officer Shahinur added.

Additionally, at least seven Awami League leaders and activists have been arrested in Rupganj Upazila.

They are Mostafa Sarwar Nishat, Ruhal Amin Navy, Zahidul Hasan, Md Saiful Islam, Moni Sikder, Md Raihan, and Md Rafiqul.

Rupganj Police chief Tariqul Islam said the arrested individuals were travelling to Dhaka to help make the programme called by the Awami League successful.

Acting on secret information, police conducted searches in various areas, including Barpa and Purbachal, and detained them on Wednesday morning.